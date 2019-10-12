Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,598 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.91.

NYSE:PNC traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.47. The company had a trading volume of 82,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,359. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,633,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

