Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,012 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

Shares of KO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,268,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,184,790. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $229.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

