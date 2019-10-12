Northside Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 48,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $6,037,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1,472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.08. 82,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $202.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

In related news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total transaction of $582,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,940.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,513 shares of company stock worth $3,375,582 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

