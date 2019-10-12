Northside Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.7% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

