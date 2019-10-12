Northside Capital Management LLC Has $556,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.81. 1,430,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.20. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.41.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

