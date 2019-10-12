Northside Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 50.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $15.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,224.84. 626,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,206.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,174.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.