Northside Capital Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.6% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 278,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 45.4% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,332 shares of company stock worth $36,957,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.20. The stock had a trading volume of 718,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,064. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $140.40 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.