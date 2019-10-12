Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Separately, Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NOG opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 1,508,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,337,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 985,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,797 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 2,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 968,102 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

