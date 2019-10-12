Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939,797 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.95% of Northern Oil & Gas worth $38,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 968,102 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOG opened at $1.95 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 1,508,382 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,337,992.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 985,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

