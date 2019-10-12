Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.44. 46,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,717. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
