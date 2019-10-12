Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.44. 46,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,717. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.