Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

NAT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,543,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 38.10%. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 579,347 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.