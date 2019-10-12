Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Shares of NAT opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 121,784 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,886,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 146.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 593,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 306.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 579,347 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

