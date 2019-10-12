NOIA Network (NOIA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $130,756.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. NOIA Network has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $130,756.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00041200 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.54 or 0.06158596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00042321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016741 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,059,796 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.