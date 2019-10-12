NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 295,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 14,622 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $406,637.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,022.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,067,881.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,420 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,804.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $3,434,097. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NMI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NMI by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in NMI by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

