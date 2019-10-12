NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 6.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.53, approximately 33,870,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 28,930,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.50 price objective on NIO and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($2.65). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($57.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3180.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NIO by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,780,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in NIO by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,351,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 309,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

