Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) versus CCUR (NASDAQ:CCUR) Critical Review

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nice and CCUR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nice $1.44 billion 6.50 $159.34 million $3.85 39.47 CCUR $3.46 million 8.90 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Nice has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Nice shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Nice shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nice and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nice 11.85% 12.09% 7.46% CCUR 19.70% 1.05% 0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nice and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nice 0 5 6 0 2.55 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nice presently has a consensus price target of $155.36, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Nice’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nice is more favorable than CCUR.

Risk & Volatility

Nice has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nice beats CCUR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance. Its solutions are delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise. This segment serves contact centers, back office operations, and retail branches in various industries. The Financial Crime and Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions, regulatory authorities, and fintech companies. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, BT, ConvergeOne, Dimension Data, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, IPC, Motorola, PWC, RingCentral, Salesforce, Servion, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc., formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

