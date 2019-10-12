NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 32.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 653,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $763,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $82,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

