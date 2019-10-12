NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $43,715,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $128,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,957,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $229.54 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $234.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.85.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $3,320,919.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

