NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,583,000 after purchasing an additional 136,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.85.

NEE stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,999. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

