NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Update

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the August 30th total of 256,200 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXTC traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 160,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.10. NextCure has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

