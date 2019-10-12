Newton Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $36.14 million and $3.26 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00203311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01023586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00088609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

