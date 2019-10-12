Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

Get Newron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NWPHF opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system in Italy and internationally. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newron Pharmaceuticals (NWPHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.