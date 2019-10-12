New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on shares of New York Times and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. New York Times has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.17.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.20 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 334,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 12,578,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after acquiring an additional 547,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

