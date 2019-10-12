New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

EDU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.72. 1,313,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,127. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $115.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

