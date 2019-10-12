New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Holdings Raised by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of New Gold worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $27,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 217.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 28.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.10.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 1,668,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. New Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

