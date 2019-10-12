New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Up 138.3% in September

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, a growth of 138.3% from the August 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.94 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of New Gold by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 27,626,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after buying an additional 5,809,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,156,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 163,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Gold by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,781,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after buying an additional 4,374,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,764,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 4,249,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,363,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 377,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGD. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.10.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

