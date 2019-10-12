New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the August 30th total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GBR opened at $1.52 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.