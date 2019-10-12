Neumark (NEU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $64.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001269 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, YoBit and BitBay. Neumark has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $64.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00207227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.01029081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00087466 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 64,327,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,678,187 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.