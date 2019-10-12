Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lifted by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 124.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $35,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Nomura decreased their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $451.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.45.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,551,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

