NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NPTN. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. MKM Partners upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.