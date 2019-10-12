Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $38.72 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.