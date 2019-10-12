Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,709,000 after buying an additional 5,905,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after buying an additional 4,173,660 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,179,000 after buying an additional 4,141,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,765,000 after buying an additional 2,458,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.