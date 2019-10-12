Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 103.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $10,344,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at about $7,632,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 544.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,901,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $610.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $409.00 and a 12 month high of $915.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $645.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $746.15.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 104.77% and a net margin of 123.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $769.49 per share, with a total value of $120,809.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,291. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

