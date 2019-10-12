Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $148,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 23,230.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in CF Industries by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 47,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $50.62 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rowe increased their price objective on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,200.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

