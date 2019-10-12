Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 447,257 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,074,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,595 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,977,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 235,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,172,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 232,542 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

