Neblio Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $45,032.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00021461 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,633,267 coins and its circulating supply is 14,969,481 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

