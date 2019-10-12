Naviaddress Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $72,466.00 and $38.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00040850 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.78 or 0.05994932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00042113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016671 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.