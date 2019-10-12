Narrative 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $136.00 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $80,684.00 and $136.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Narrative has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. One Narrative token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00204645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.01031797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00088759 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,427,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

