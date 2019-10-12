Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Update

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 30th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:NTP remained flat at $$8.99 during trading hours on Friday. 9,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,133. Nam Tai Property has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,232,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 356,176 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

