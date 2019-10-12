Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

