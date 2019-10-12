Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.71. 25,933,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,078,332. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

