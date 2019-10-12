Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 43.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 19,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in 3M by 47.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in 3M by 7.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.15.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.66. 2,721,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.86. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

