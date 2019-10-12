Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 681,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $89,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 109,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

V stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $353.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

