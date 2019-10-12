Murphy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $120.32. 3,236,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,826. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44. The company has a market cap of $334.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.