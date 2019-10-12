Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after buying an additional 8,094,852 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,895,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.