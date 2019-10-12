Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemical Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 238.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 610.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,448. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $69.48 and a 52-week high of $91.72.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.