Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MWA. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,258.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,220,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,189,000 after buying an additional 2,177,793 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 52.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,604,000 after buying an additional 1,131,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $8,881,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.