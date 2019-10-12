Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

MPVD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 price target on Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

MPVD opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $195.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPVD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

