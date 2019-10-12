Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPAA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $288.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.52. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 27.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 329,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 74.6% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 211,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth about $177,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.