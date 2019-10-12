Morgan Stanley Reiterates “GBX 540” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 915 ($11.96) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 647.27 ($8.46).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 607.40 ($7.94) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 605.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 639.95. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The firm has a market cap of $123.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses acquired 21,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

